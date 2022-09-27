Kariega woman facing R1m fraud charges due back in court in October
By Devon Koen - 27 September 2022
A Kariega woman who allegedly defrauded a TVET college out of more than R1m appeared briefly in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Tuesday, where her case was postponed to October.
Simone de Klerk, 38, was arrested by the Hawks after she handed herself over to authorities on September 7...
Politics