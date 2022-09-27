Community watch patroller killed by suspected cable thieves
By Herald Reporter - 27 September 2022
A 37-year-old man died after being shot by suspected cable thieves in Kamesh on Tuesday morning.
The fatal shooting occurred as members of the local community watch were conducting street patrols in the area...
Community watch patroller killed by suspected cable thieves
