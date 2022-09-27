Bethelsdorp police are trying to identify a man whose charred remains were found in the area early on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of murder was under investigation.
“At about 3am on Tuesday, police responded to a complaint at Landon and Wellman Street, Extension 36, Bethelsdorp, where community members pointed out the body,” she said.
“Police found the deceased burnt beyond recognition [and] the circumstances and motive surrounding the death are unknown.”
She said anyone who could assist in tracing the family of the deceased person, might be able to identify the man, or could furnish any information relating to his death, was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Thembinkosi Cacadu on 082-442-1633, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via the MYSAPS app.
All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
Charred remains found in Bethelsdorp
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
