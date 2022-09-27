Centrestage’s 25th birthday celebrations will rock you

Centrestage will celebrate its milestone 25th birthday with a cracker new feel-good show “The Songs which ROCKED our World”.
The seven-piece line-up introduces extraordinary new talent as hot guitar guru Dylan Du Plessis and multi-instrumentalist supremo Tiago Vital join the all-star line-up.
Gino Fabbri mixes comedy and drumming pyrotechnics and Wayne Kallis fronts with his superb classic rock renditions, while Tara-Jane Stern brings her upfront power and glamour to the fore.
Stalwart keyboard whizz Khanya Matomela joins talented ace vocalist Thuba Myeki to complete the dynamic line-up of popular favourites.
“The Songs which ROCKED our World — The Super-Lekker Summer Tour”, pays tribute to the courageous spirit of South Africans and celebrates the will to survive and overcome against the odds.
The show is about grabbing life by the horns once more, picking yourself up, lifting your clutch and re-engaging your engine.
Inspiring songs will entice the audience to sing along and feel good about embracing the upcoming summer.
The popular Eastern Cape entertainment company, Centrestage, was founded in 1997.
It has staged a long series of hit shows such as “The Magnificent 7”, which was seen by no fewer than 100,000 people.
The show answers the questions “What role have the icons played on the course of rock n roll?” and “Who has had the greatest influence?”
Is this Elvis, Freddy Mercury, The Beach Boys, Beatles, The Rolling Stones, U2, Abba, Michael Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran?
Fabbri introduces two brand new comedy characters and the band gets the audience to sing along in the most power-packed participation medley ever.
Two drum kits on stage will showcase drumming spectacle songs such as Kate Bush’s Running Up the Hill, Tusk and In the Air tonight, and anthems such as Stand By Me, Fight Song, Shout, Girl on Fire, Roar, Don’t Stop Believing, Don’t Stop Me Now and We are the Champions that will get the blood flowing again.
Shows at the Hellenic Hall are set to run from October 25-28.
The Hellenic Hall provides a chairs-around-tables cabaret environment, and patrons are permitted to bring along picnic baskets containing food only, as a bar will be run in aid of Collegiate Girls’ High School.
A food truck will also be available.
The performance on October 25 will be in aid of the Animal Welfare Society (contact Amita Singh on 071-362-1806 to support), and the October 26 show will be a Collegiate fundraiser (contact Andrew Beynon on 082-4708502 for bookings).
The remaining performances can be booked through Centrestage by contacting Wendy on 082-661-6921.
Ticket prices vary from R220 to R250 depending on the number of tickets bought.
The show will also be staged at the Guild Theatre from November 14-16.
HeraldLIVE
Centrestage’s 25th birthday celebrations will rock you
Image: SUPPLIED
