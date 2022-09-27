Besieged security guards plead for more firepower
Fidelity operatives feeling ‘hunted’ as number of fatal attacks rises
By Riaan Marais - 27 September 2022
Feeling hunted with a major target on their backs, Fidelity Services Group operatives say they are not adequately prepared for the increased dangers they face on a daily basis.
Their outcry was spurred by the recent murder of Christopher George, 22, gunned down last week while escorting a bread delivery truck through KwaNobuhle in Nelson Mandela Bay...
