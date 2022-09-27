×

News

Acsa confident flights will continue as scheduled as jet fuel stocks are replenished

27 September 2022
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Acsa is confident flights will continue as scheduled amid a limited fuel supply. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Shih-Hao Liao

Airports Company SA (Acsa) is confident it will have sufficient jet fuel stocks for about six days by the end of this week.

“As things stand we are at about four days' worth of stock, but are confident to have it to about six days by end of this week,” said Acsa spokesperson Gopolang Peme.

The company issued a Notice to Airmen (Notam) on Monday requesting airlines to reduce fuel uplift from Cape Town International Airport as a precautionary measure to prevent the risk of stock-out.

“The reason for the shortage is the vessel bringing in the fuel was delayed at sea due to bad weather. This then impacted our stock levels,” he said.

Peme emphasised it is business as usual and flights would continue as scheduled. He said travellers need not be concerned.

“No flight has had to be cancelled and we are confident that flights will continue to move as per schedule.”

TimesLIVE

 

