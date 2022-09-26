Volunteers give Walmer town hall a facelift
We use it as our venue and it really needed a makeover, says Re-Seconds Market owner Alida Malan
Premium
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 26 September 2022
The Walmer town hall is sporting a new refreshed look after the owner of the monthly Re-Seconds Market and her band of volunteers took on the task of rejuvenating the unsightly structure.
Alida Malan, who has been running the market aimed at supporting the environment by reusing and recycling for the past four years, said they had opted to take on the project as the hall was the venue for the monthly event. ..
