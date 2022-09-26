‘Save our hospitals from load-shedding’
Provincial health department seeks exemption for some facilities after backup systems stagger under Stage 6 pressure
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 26 September 2022
As Eastern Cape public hospitals’ backup systems buckle under the pressure of load-shedding, the provincial health department is working to get certain facilities exempted.
Gqeberha’s Provincial, Livingstone, Uitenhage Provincial, Elliot and Frere hospitals took strain under stage 6 load-shedding, provincial health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda said. ..
