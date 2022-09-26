×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pongola truck driver ‘not good’, says lawyer as he abandons bail application

Premium
26 September 2022
Orrin Singh
Reporter

The truck driver responsible for the Pongola horror crash which claimed the lives of 18 primary school pupils and two adults has been left disturbed by the incident. 

Sibusiso Siyaya, 28, appeared in the Pongola magistrate’s court on Monday, where he was expected to make a bail application in connection with 20 counts of culpable homicide...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read