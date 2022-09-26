×

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor unveiled as Build One SA national chair

By Andisa Bonani - 26 September 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor and Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM) founder Mkhuseli Jack was unveiled as Build One SA’s (Bosa) national chair during the party’s official launch in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Jack, who has been deputy mayor for less than a week, said joining Mmusi Maimane’s party did not mean he was abandoning AIM but rather collaborating with a formation with similar intentions...

