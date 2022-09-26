A holidaymaker visiting Cape Town from Polokwane with her twin sister was robbed of her cellphone and shot dead.Mmnako Themane’s murderer has been jailed for 20 years.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile lauded the efforts of the investigating officer, Sgt Mahlube Mbityana, and the prosecution team for ensuring the successful conviction of Thando Sintwa, 31, on a charge of murder.
Themane and her sister were on holiday, said W/O Joseph Swartbooi.
“They visited Mzoli’s Place in Gugulethu during November 2014 as part of their itinerary in Cape Town. While she and her twin sister enjoyed the activities, the victim was robbed of her personal belongings and fatally shot at close range.
“The investigating officer assigned to the case went the extra mile to arrest the suspect. His efforts were rewarded in 2015.”
TimesLIVE
Mzoli’s Place murder: Killer jailed for 20 years
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
