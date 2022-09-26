Mother of alleged Paradise Beach rape victim abandons bail bid
Paradise Beach woman facing charges of defeating ends of justice and being an accessory after the fact
By Devon Koen - 26 September 2022
A Paradise Beach mother, arrested on a charge of defeating the ends of justice and being an accessory after the fact, opted to remain in custody and abandoned her formal bail application in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The third family member now behind bars, it is alleged the 39-year-old mother of four knew her daughter was being raped by her father and half-brother in one of the most sordid rape cases to emerge out of the Eastern Cape, but failed to report it to authorities...
