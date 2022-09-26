MEC Mvoko inspired by success of black-owned business
African Pioneers Group celebrates 32nd anniversary
Premium 26 September 2022
The finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism department wants to work with the business sector in an integrated effort to expedite job creation in the Eastern Cape...
MEC Mvoko inspired by success of black-owned business
African Pioneers Group celebrates 32nd anniversary
Senior Politics Reporter
The finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism department wants to work with the business sector in an integrated effort to expedite job creation in the Eastern Cape...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics