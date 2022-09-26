A 27-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor two years ago at a hostel in Greytown.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo on Sunday said the Greytown regional court convicted and sentenced Nqubeko Dlamini on Thursday.
“The sentence came after the court heard how Dlamini raped the child who was visiting her friend who resides at the hostel. On March 24, the girl was leaving the hostel when she was grabbed by the man who forced her into his room and raped her,” said Ngcobo.
The rape was reported immediately afterwards to the police.
“Police acted swiftly with the suspect being arrested on the day of the incident. He was charged for rape and made several appearances at court before he was convicted and sentenced,” said Ngcobo.
TimesLIVE
Life imprisonment for Greytown rapist
Senior reporter
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
A 27-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor two years ago at a hostel in Greytown.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo on Sunday said the Greytown regional court convicted and sentenced Nqubeko Dlamini on Thursday.
“The sentence came after the court heard how Dlamini raped the child who was visiting her friend who resides at the hostel. On March 24, the girl was leaving the hostel when she was grabbed by the man who forced her into his room and raped her,” said Ngcobo.
The rape was reported immediately afterwards to the police.
“Police acted swiftly with the suspect being arrested on the day of the incident. He was charged for rape and made several appearances at court before he was convicted and sentenced,” said Ngcobo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics