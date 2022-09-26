×

News

JUST IN | Gelvandale boy, 10, mauled to death by pit pulls

By Herald Reporter - 26 September 2022
A 10-year-old boy was killed by his family's two pit bulls in Gelvandale on Monday afternoon
Image: 123RF/ALEKTA

A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by two pit bulls in Gelvandale on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said both dogs belonged to his family and had mauled the child at his home in Anita Drive.

Naidu said police received the alert at about 1.15pm, and were forced to shoot dead the dogs inside the house when they arrived. 

“It is further alleged that Storm Nuku and two other children were in the house with the dogs.

“At this stage, it is unclear what had happened when the two dogs turned on the boy,” Naidu said.

He died of his injuries at the scene.

She said an inquest docket would be opened for  investigation.

