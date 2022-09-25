Gauteng police arrested three men for manufacturing drugs in Germiston this week.
Provincial spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the Germiston task team followed a tipoff which led them to De Beer Road on Thursday.
“Upon arrival, the police found three men who were subsequently arrested after the discovery of six plastic bags containing crystal meth, two blocks of crystal meth as well as an apparatus used to manufacture the drugs,” said Sello.
— TimesLIVE
Gauteng police bust three suspects for manufacturing drugs
Journalist
Image: SAPS
Gauteng police arrested three men for manufacturing drugs in Germiston this week.
Provincial spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the Germiston task team followed a tipoff which led them to De Beer Road on Thursday.
“Upon arrival, the police found three men who were subsequently arrested after the discovery of six plastic bags containing crystal meth, two blocks of crystal meth as well as an apparatus used to manufacture the drugs,” said Sello.
— TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics