Bay K9 Unit swoops on suspect at Algoa Park cable-theft hotspot

The Gqeberha police’s four-legged crime-fighters managed to arrest a cable thief and two housebreaking suspects in separate incidents at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the first incident occurred at about 5.30am on Saturday when two K9 Unit members were on foot patrol with their dogs, Max and Diesel, at a cable theft hotspot in Whyteleaf Drive, Algoa Park.
“While walking in the bushy area under the electrical pylons, they noticed two males carrying a big piece of electrical cable on their shoulders from a trench under the pylons.
“When the suspects noticed the members approaching, they dropped the cable and started to run.
“After several warnings to stop were ignored, Max was released and apprehended one suspect.
“A further search for the second suspect proved negative.”
Naidu said about 4m of copper cable, a hacksaw with blades, a hammer and a metal bar were confiscated and identified as belonging to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
The suspect, aged 37, was arrested and expected to appear in court soon.
Earlier this month, about 300m of cables was removed over a few weeks in the bushy area near the road.
At the time, Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata said a task team had been established that would focus on cable theft and clamp down on illegal scrapyard dealers.
Naidu said also on Saturday, at about 3.15pm, K9 Unit members were conducting patrols around the airport cargo handling area after receiving several complaints of suspicious people in the area.
“While circling the boundary of the premises, they noticed that the boundary wall was broken and the side door of the mechanical building was also broken.
“As the member with his dog Max cautiously approached, one person was seen running out of the building towards the direction of the broken boundary wall.
“After several warnings to stop had failed, Max was released and he apprehended the suspect.
“A second suspect was found hiding inside the building.”
A metal box containing medical equipment was seized from the fleeing suspect, Naidu said.
Both suspects, aged 29 and 19, were detained on charges of housebreaking and theft and were expected to appear in court soon.
Bay K9 Unit swoops on suspect at Algoa Park cable-theft hotspot
