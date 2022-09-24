SA National Defence Force members bust for PPE fraud

Four SA National Defence Force (SANDF) officials have been hauled before a military judge to face fraud and corruption charges in connection with the allegedly corrupt acquisition of personal protection equipment at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Saturday, SANDF said the officers had been arrested after an investigation and report by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

The report named 15 officials in the defence department involved in the alleged irregular procurement of PPE.

The SANDF statement read: “Although the SIU report refers to the conduct of these officials as misconduct, the report also alleges that some criminal activities like fraud by some officials warranted criminal action.