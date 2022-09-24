High court finds Eastern Cape municipality liable after mayor’s guard shoots boy, 5

The high court has ruled that an Eastern Cape municipality is responsible for damages after the mayor's bodyguard shot his neighbour's five-year-old boy, paralysing him.

As Nathan Martin lay in his mother's arms around 8.30pm at home in Reservoir Hills, Butterworth, on December 2 2017, a stray bullet hit him. He was left with severe brain damage and speech impediments.

His parents discovered that Lukhanyo Tukani, the mayor of Mnquma's bodyguard, had fired the shot.

Nathan's father Lesley, his mother Defphney and sibling Megan sued the municipality and Tukani in the high court in Makhanda for damages resulting from Nathan's bullet wound.

Judge John Smith, in judgment, said: “The heart-rending facts of this case evoke harrowing images from any parent’s worst nightmare.”