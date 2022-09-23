×

World-class Boardwalk Mall opens on the beachfront

Business and tourism leaders gather for gala launch of new retail and relaxation development which mixes big names and local boutiques

By Guy Rogers - 23 September 2022

Gqeberha’s new R500m shopping, lifestyle and entertainment centre, the Boardwalk Mall, opened on the beachfront on Thursday with the promise of “joy and convenience” for citizens and tourists.

The mall, which is co-owned by Emfuleni Resorts and Changing Tides 91, has also created 1,500 permanent jobs...

