Within hours of a 22-year-old security guard being killed in KwaNobuhle, Nelson Mandela Bay police’s crime combating unit arrested two men allegedly linked to the shooting on Thursday morning.
Christopher George and his colleague, working for Fidelity Security Services, were escorting the truck along Gqabi Street at about 9am when two men approached their vehicle and started shooting at them.
George was fatally wounded.
The suspects took his firearm before fleeing in a vehicle.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said it had later come to light that one of the suspects, 24, was also wounded during the shoot-out and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds on Thursday afternoon.
“During the early hours of this morning [Friday], CCU members in Gqeberha successfully arrested two more suspects, aged 20 and 34, in Humansdorp and KwaNobuhle respectively.
“They are expected to appear in the KwaNobuhle magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder and possession of suspected stolen property.
“Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds,” Swart said.
This was the latest in a series of recent attacks where culprits targeted security operatives seemingly for their firearms.
Two months ago, two Fidelity security operatives were killed, and another two wounded, also while escorting a bread delivery truck, in Joe Slovo, Gqeberha.
Initial investigations indicated they had been ambushed and targeted specifically for their firearms, as these were the only items missing from the scene after the suspects fled.
Fidelity Security Services CEO Wahl Bartmann said the Joe Slovo incident was one of three attacks that week and the company was concerned that their operatives were being targeted.
“The incidents are occurring more frequently and there is enormous disregard for the sanctity of life.
“This senseless loss of life is just not acceptable,’’ Bartmann said.
Two arrested after murder of bread truck security escort
News reporter
Image: SUPPLIED
