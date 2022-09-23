Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating the murder of a security guard who was gunned down in KwaNobuhle on Thursday morning.
The perpetrators fled with his firearm.
The 22-year-old Fidelity-ADT security guard and a colleague were escorting a bread delivery truck at about 9am when they were approached by two men.
“The deceased and his colleague were escorting the bread truck along Gqabi Street,” police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said.
“One of the suspects drew a firearm and started shooting at them.
“The deceased returned fire, but was fatally wounded.”
The perpetrators took the guard’s firearm before getting into a vehicle and fleeing.
The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit is investigating cases of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The victim’s name will only be released once his next of kin has been notified.
Fidelity-ADT marketing and communications head Charnel Hattingh said they had launched an investigation into the incident and were working closely with the police to trace the culprits.
Security guard escorting bread truck murdered
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
