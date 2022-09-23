Nine arrested at makeshift gold refinery in Randfontein

Nine suspects were arrested for alleged illegal mining activities at a plot at Ten Acres, Randfontein, on Thursday.
Eight of the suspects are undocumented migrants aged between 18 and 32, and the ninth is a 66-year-old man who owns the plot.
"The group's illegal activities were brought to a halt when the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in the West Rand pounced on the suspects while they were operating an illegal precious metals refinery at a secluded site,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.
He said more than 200 tonnes of gold-bearing material with an estimated value of R550,000 and implements such as a “phenduka” machine for gold refining and generators were confiscated from the facility.
The group is expected to appear in the Randfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
The Gauteng head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa, praised his members for their continuous efforts in fighting illegal mining.
"Anyone who has information relating to these illegal activities, be it at the plots or in any other areas, is urged to report to the authorities. We will deal decisively with individuals involved in organised illegal mining and precious metals,” Kadwa said.
