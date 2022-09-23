×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mpumalanga woman gunned down in full view of early morning commuters

Shot with gun stolen during a house break-in, boyfriend commits suicide

By TimesLIVE - 23 September 2022
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called on members of the public to desist from resorting to violence in their relationships.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called on members of the public to desist from resorting to violence in their relationships.
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

A woman was shot dead while she was en route to work, allegedly by her boyfriend, before he fled to his father’s house and turned the gun on himself.

Mpumalanga police said the firearm was found next to the body of Phinda Matlaka, 42, after he allegedly fatally shot his 37-year-old girlfriend, Shirley Hassan.

The shooting took place at Kanyamazane, outside Mbombela, at about 7am on Thursday, said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“This took place in the full view of people en route to work and schools.”

The preliminary investigation has revealed the firearm was stolen with other items in Kanyamazane during a housebreaking incident on September 16.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read