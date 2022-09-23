‘Matilda the Musical’ — entertainment at its best
Premium 23 September 2022
Overflowing with energy and first-class entertainment, the opening night of the long-awaited Matilda the Musical lived up to its promise of being a show that has it all.
Swift scene changes, beautiful lyrical voices and acting talent brought the production to life at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale. ..
‘Matilda the Musical’ — entertainment at its best
Court reporter
Overflowing with energy and first-class entertainment, the opening night of the long-awaited Matilda the Musical lived up to its promise of being a show that has it all.
Swift scene changes, beautiful lyrical voices and acting talent brought the production to life at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics