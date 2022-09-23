×

News

Five 'zama zamas' arrested after shoot-out with police

23 September 2022
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Illegal mining suspects shot at police in Boksburg during an operation on Friday.
Image: SAPS

Five suspected zama zamas have been arrested in Boksburg, on Gauteng's East Rand, after a shoot-out with police on Friday.

The arrests come after a raid on an illegal mining operation.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello, a multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation took place in the early hours. 

“Upon approaching the place in Main Reef Road in Boksburg, the alleged miners started firing shots at the police, causing the members to retaliate.

“Five suspects were arrested, including two who were wounded during the shoot-out.”

Sello said police seized R5 and hunting rifles' ammunition, while a shotgun positively linked to a house robbery in Klerksdorp was also confiscated.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms.

TimesLIVE

 

