Convicted killers granted leave to appeal
Premium 23 September 2022
Convicted murderers Lwando Lengisi and Simphiwe Tame have been granted leave to appeal their double murder convictions by the Gqeberha high court.
Judge Elna Revelas sentenced them to life earlier this week for the murders of Gert Jacobus Gouws and Charlie van Zyl, both 51...
Convicted killers granted leave to appeal
Court reporter
Convicted murderers Lwando Lengisi and Simphiwe Tame have been granted leave to appeal their double murder convictions by the Gqeberha high court.
Judge Elna Revelas sentenced them to life earlier this week for the murders of Gert Jacobus Gouws and Charlie van Zyl, both 51...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics