Businessman back in court after assault on son’s former girlfriend
Premium 23 September 2022
A Bay businessman who allegedly assaulted his son’s former girlfriend is expected back in court in October after the woman refused to take part in mediation.
Gerald Korkie is accused of beating the 25-year-old mother of two, who is not being named, at her place of employment in June...
Court reporter
