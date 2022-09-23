×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bread truck comes under fire, security guard killed

By TimesLIVE - 23 September 2022
The security officer was fatally shot while escorting a bread truck in Kwanobuhle in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
The security officer was fatally shot while escorting a bread truck in Kwanobuhle in the Eastern Cape. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

Gqeberha police have launched a search for the suspects involved in the murder of a 22-year-old security officer who was fatally wounded during a shootout with robbers.

Two security officers were escorting a bread truck in Kwanobuhle at about 9am on Thursday, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart.

They were approached by two men, one of whom drew a firearm and started shooting at them.

“The security officer returned fire and was fatally injured. The suspect disarmed the security officer and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.”

A case of murder and aggravated robbery will be investigated by the provincial organised crime investigation unit.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read