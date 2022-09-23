×

News

Ace Magashule’s corruption case postponed to January

23 September 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Former Free State premier Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused appeared in the high court in Bloemfontein over a R255m tender. File photo.
Former Free State premier Ace Magashule and 15 co-accused appeared in the high court in Bloemfontein over a R255m tender. File photo.
Image: Lihlumelo Toyana

The R255m asbestos corruption case against suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his co-accused has been postponed to January 20 by the high court in Bloemfontein.

The case was due to resume for pretrial proceedings on Friday. However, Magashule intends to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal to have the charges against him dropped. He announced this in April after he lost an application in the high court for the criminal trial to be halted.

Magashule is accused together with 15 individuals and companies, including businessman Edwin Sodi and Free State human settlements department head Nthimotse Mokhesi. The companies are said to have benefited improperly from a tender issued in 2014.

The group are facing a number of charges including fraud, corruption, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and money laundering.

TimesLIVE

 

