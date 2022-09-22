Youngsters have happy hearts thanks to Pelo Foundation
Organisation and its partners doing important work to assist children battling congenital disease
Premium 22 September 2022
In just one year, the Pelo Foundation has made a life-changing difference in the lives of dozens of Eastern Cape children born with congenital heart disease.
In celebrating its anniversary on Wednesday, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to the cause. ..
Youngsters have happy hearts thanks to Pelo Foundation
Organisation and its partners doing important work to assist children battling congenital disease
General Reporter
In just one year, the Pelo Foundation has made a life-changing difference in the lives of dozens of Eastern Cape children born with congenital heart disease.
In celebrating its anniversary on Wednesday, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to the cause. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics