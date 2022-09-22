Witness ‘too scared’ to testify in suspected gang case
Too scared to take the stand in a trial involving two suspected gang members, a crucial witness for the defence failed to turn up for court on Wednesday.
The lawyer for one of the accused, advocate Elsabet Theron, told the Gqeberha high court that she would personally contact the witness to try to convince him to testify...
Witness ‘too scared’ to testify in suspected gang case
Court reporter
Too scared to take the stand in a trial involving two suspected gang members, a crucial witness for the defence failed to turn up for court on Wednesday.
The lawyer for one of the accused, advocate Elsabet Theron, told the Gqeberha high court that she would personally contact the witness to try to convince him to testify...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics