SAA-Takatso deal to be finalised by end of March
Public enterprises deputy director-general Jacky Molisane says regulatory bodies are working on the deal
Premium
By Bekezela Phakathi - 22 September 2022
The sale of SAA is expected to be finalised in March after all regulatory approvals have been obtained, parliament heard on Wednesday.
The sale was first announced by the government in June 2021, with Takatso undertaking to invest R3bn in SAA over three years...
SAA-Takatso deal to be finalised by end of March
Public enterprises deputy director-general Jacky Molisane says regulatory bodies are working on the deal
The sale of SAA is expected to be finalised in March after all regulatory approvals have been obtained, parliament heard on Wednesday.
The sale was first announced by the government in June 2021, with Takatso undertaking to invest R3bn in SAA over three years...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics