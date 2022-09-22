SA teachers empowered through coding training
Engagement project shows how to impart concepts without computers and using limited resources
By Herald Reporter - 22 September 2022
The coding craze is continuing to spread across SA after hundreds more teachers took a leap into the future and upskilled themselves through a collaborative effort between teacher unions and Tangible Africa.
The cohort of 600 teachers trained between June and September qualified as master trainers and, in turn, will train about 16,000 other teachers...
