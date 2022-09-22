×

News

‘Regretful’ cabinet will make announcement on load–shedding soon

22 September 2022
Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
The return of a number of generation units will enable Eskom to reduce load-shedding to stage 5 from midnight on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: JAKUB GOJDA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet has expressed “regret at the intermittent load-shedding”, saying an announcement on Eskom's energy crisis will be made soon.

“Cabinet expressed regret that load-shedding is happening at the time when government is vigorously engaged with the interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July to overcome the surmountable energy crisis facing the country,” said cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon after the cabinet held its scheduled virtual meeting, Williams said ministers discussed “pertinent issues that will be outlined in the comprehensive cabinet statement to be released at a later stage”.

Ramaphosa’s meeting with his ministers comes after he cut short an overseas trip to the US and the UK to deal with Eskom’s rolling blackouts. 

Williams said “the problem of load-shedding that has over the past week disrupted the economic activities of businesses and inconvenienced households in the country” was discussed.

She said public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan presented a briefing on the capacity of Eskom and a progress report from the technical committee of the national energy crisis committee.

“Cabinet is still deliberating on these reports, and after further interventions announcements will be made.”

She said cabinet remained committed to resolving the issue of energy security in the country and welcomed the concerted efforts being made by the government and stakeholders to find a permanent solution to end load-shedding.

TimesLIVE

 

