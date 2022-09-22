"The driver recklessly overtook vehicles and drove on the oncoming lane for approximately 1.2km - vehicles had to swerve out of the way. The driver made no attempt to return to his lane. Driver error is the major factor to the cause of the route crash."
- Immediate deployment of KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate officials as well as local municipal traffic police on the identified hazardous locations
- Deployment of national police on ad hoc basis to assist the province
- Block patrol in the form of compulsory stopping of trucks at certain intervals to ensure speed reduction and considerate driving towards other road users.
Pongola crash truck driver drove on oncoming lane for 1.2km, report finds
The driver of the articulated coal truck which collided head-on with a bakkie and killed 18 pupils, the driver and assistant teacher in Pongola last week had been driving on the oncoming lane for about 1.2km.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula revealed details of the horror crash on Thursday during a media briefing at the scene in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
The report by the Road Traffic Management Corporation found that the driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, 28, overtook multiple vehicles - an action prohibited by no overtaking lines.
He said immediate interventions on the route, which has been labelled as a "death trap" by residents, included:
