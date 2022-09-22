Men who took perlemoen loot off beach receive suspended sentences
Premium 22 September 2022
Four men have admitted to being in illegal possession of perlemoen — but all claimed they happened upon the loot while spending time at the Three Pools Campsite near Willows in June 2021.
A total of 1,689 units of perlemoen were confiscated by the police at the time...
Court reporter
