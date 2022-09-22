Mbeki blames government for Eskom woes
The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis
Premium
By Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko - 22 September 2022
Former president Thabo Mbeki has pointed the finger at the political leadership for SA’s economic challenges, including the electricity crisis that for the second time in two months has plunged the country into some of the worst rolling blackouts yet.
To alleviate the long-standing power issues — which have dampened business confidence, contributed to the second-quarter economic contraction and added pain to inflation-hit South Africans — Mbeki suggests that the Eskom leadership, comprising “politicians and accountants” should be re-evaluated...
Mbeki blames government for Eskom woes
The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis
Former president Thabo Mbeki has pointed the finger at the political leadership for SA’s economic challenges, including the electricity crisis that for the second time in two months has plunged the country into some of the worst rolling blackouts yet.
To alleviate the long-standing power issues — which have dampened business confidence, contributed to the second-quarter economic contraction and added pain to inflation-hit South Africans — Mbeki suggests that the Eskom leadership, comprising “politicians and accountants” should be re-evaluated...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics