Herald reporter leaves Plett home after threats over unrest coverage
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 22 September 2022
A Herald journalist has been forced to vacate her Plettenberg Bay home after intimidating messages were posted on a community WhatsApp group about her coverage of the ongoing clashes between foreign nationals and locals in Kwanokuthula.
A case of intimidation was reported at the Kwanokuthula police station...
