Gqeberha woman takes on tough global ocean race
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 22 September 2022
Gqeberha’s Kirsten Neuschafer, 40, is primed to compete hard as she tackles one of the most challenging yacht races in the world — the ongoing 2022 Golden Globe Race.
In a monstrous journey expected to last about eight months, Neuschafer and 22 other entrants have embarked on the first leg of a nonstop solo sail around the world...
