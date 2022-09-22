Deal Party scrapyard operators fear for safety
Business targeted four times this year, and twice in last week
Premium 22 September 2022
Scrapyard operators are at their wits’ end and believe the latest in a series of break-ins at their business in Deal Party may have been an inside job.
On Saturday, seven men stormed the premises brandishing firearms and held up the business owners as they prepared to close for the day...
Reporter
