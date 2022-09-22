Curbing rhino poaching needs multifaceted approach
Veteran conservation boss says only way to stamp out scourge is to mix on-the-ground action with community outreach and consumption reduction
Premium 22 September 2022
Veteran conservationist Joe Cloete has called on the multiple drivers, role players and conservationists to adopt a holistic strategy on multiple fronts to beat the scourge of rhino poaching.
Cloete heads up the Shamwari Game Reserve near Paterson, which led the way in the early 1990s in efforts to buy up and restore marginal farmland to allow for the return of wildlife and the growth of ecotourism...
Senior Reporter
