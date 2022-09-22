Cops see through suspected hijacker’s ‘hostage’ story
Premium 22 September 2022
A scheme to avoid arrest backfired on an alleged hijacker when he played the victim and tried to convince police he was being held hostage by his alleged accomplices in a house in New Brighton.
However, the police quickly saw through his ruse and he was arrested, along with five other suspects, shortly after a courier vehicle was hijacked in Bethelsdorp and traced to the address in Maqoma Street, New Brighton...
