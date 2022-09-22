Convicted killers might be granted leave to appeal
Premium 22 September 2022
Alleged irregularities on the part of the police may pave the way for convicted murderers Lwando Lengisi and Simphiwe Tame to appeal against their convictions and subsequent sentences should a judge grant their applications for leave to appeal.
Tame, 24, and Lengisi, 31, were earlier this week handed two life sentences after judge Elna Revelas found them guilty of the murders of Gert Gouws, 51, and Charlie van Zyl, 51, during a botched robbery on June 7 2019...
Convicted killers might be granted leave to appeal
Court reporter
Alleged irregularities on the part of the police may pave the way for convicted murderers Lwando Lengisi and Simphiwe Tame to appeal against their convictions and subsequent sentences should a judge grant their applications for leave to appeal.
Tame, 24, and Lengisi, 31, were earlier this week handed two life sentences after judge Elna Revelas found them guilty of the murders of Gert Gouws, 51, and Charlie van Zyl, 51, during a botched robbery on June 7 2019...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics