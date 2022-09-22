Child rapist jailed for 17 years
By Devon Koen - 22 September 2022
A Gqeberha man was spared a life sentence for raping a nine-year-old girl after the Gqeberha high court found that several circumstances allowed for a deviation from the minimum sentence.
The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named due to an earlier court order, was sentenced to an effective 17 years behind bars...
