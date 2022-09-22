×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Child murder case transferred to high court for possible guilty plea

Premium
By Devon Koen - 22 September 2022

After abandoning his bail bid twice and confessing to killing his partner’s six-year-old son, Sfundo Yekani will return to court in October to determine the way forward in his murder case.

Yekani, 33, made startling revelations during his formal bail application two weeks ago in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court and admitted to killing Thabang Klaas out of spite when he could not find the little boy’s mother, Nandipa...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read