Child murder case transferred to high court for possible guilty plea
By Devon Koen - 22 September 2022
After abandoning his bail bid twice and confessing to killing his partner’s six-year-old son, Sfundo Yekani will return to court in October to determine the way forward in his murder case.
Yekani, 33, made startling revelations during his formal bail application two weeks ago in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court and admitted to killing Thabang Klaas out of spite when he could not find the little boy’s mother, Nandipa...
