Brave northern areas residents played an instrumental role in the arrest of a man and the confiscation of two illegal firearms on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Helenvale Sector Patrollers had alerted police about gunshots being fired near Bramlin Markman Street shortly after 7am.
On arrival, members of the Gelvandale tracing team spotted a man in the street who immediately tried to flee when he saw the police.
“He was apprehended in Scorpio Street in Barcelona. A .22 pistol and three rounds of ammunition were confiscated,” Naidu said.
Just hours later, at about 12.25pm, members of the same team were patrolling in the Glendinning Flats area in Gelvan Street, Schauderville, when they received information about a person with a firearm near the flats.
“On arrival, the person fitting the description was spotted,” Naidu said.
“The man started running and as he ran he dropped a 9mm pistol on the pavement. He managed to evade arrest.
“A 9mm pistol and 16 rounds of ammunition was recovered.”
Both firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis and the 21-year-old suspect will appear in court soon on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Nelson Mandela Bay district visible policing commander Brigadier Ronald Koll lauded the community patrollers for their dedication and vigilance in ensuring the safety of citizens in their neighbourhood.
“The community in blue concept espouses an integrated and collaborative approach which aims to deter all forms of criminality and to further mobilise community patrollers to work closely with members of the SAPS as force-multipliers,” he said.
“We urge the communities to continue to blow the whistle on criminals.”
Alert northern areas residents help police arrest man, confiscate firearms
