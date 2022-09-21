×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Wheels come off at Nelson Mandela Bay fleet depots

Hundreds of broken vehicles stand idle, while tyres and parts disappear from workshops

By Andisa Bonani - 21 September 2022

About 300 broken and damaged vehicles are piled up at the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fleet department depots.

At the Deal Party depot, tyres are simply wheeled out by thieves as this facility, like others in the metro, is poorly guarded...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read