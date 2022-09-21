×

News

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumes

By TIMESLIVE - 21 September 2022

The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumes on Wednesday.

The committee for section 194 inquiry was on a break after Mkhwebane’s court bid to return to work last week. 

TimesLIVE

