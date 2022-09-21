WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumes

The parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office resumes on Wednesday.
The committee for section 194 inquiry was on a break after Mkhwebane’s court bid to return to work last week.
