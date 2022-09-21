A provincial traffic officer was shot dead while she and two colleagues were conducting a vehicle checkpoint along the R75 in KwaDwesi on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three traffic officials, one man and two women, had been operating on the R75 at 10.42am when four men approached the male officer in the road.
“The four suspects pointed a firearm at the male official and took his firearm,” Naidu said.
“One of the female officials was seated in her vehicle, busy with documentation.
“She apparently tried to react when she saw her colleague being robbed and the suspects shot her in the chest while she was still sitting in the car.
“The suspects took her firearm as well and ran away.”
The 42-year-old traffic official died at the scene. The other two officials were unharmed.
The name of the victim is being withheld until her next of kin has been notified.
Traffic officer gunned down at KwaDwesi roadblock
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
